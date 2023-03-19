Bragg assures employees that intimidation won't be tolerated after Trump urges protests
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. - Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent an email to his office employees stating that “we do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” Politico reported tonight.

Bragg’s communication followed Trump’s claim on his Truth Social platform that he would be arrested Tuesday. In the email obtained by Politico, Bragg stated:

““Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment,” Bragg wrote, adding that the office has been coordinating with the New York Police Department and Office of Court Administration, the administrative arm of the court system in New York.

“Bragg added that “as with all of our investigations, we will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly and speak publicly only when appropriate.” In his email, Bragg didn’t identify Trump by name, referring only to the “public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office.”

Here how Trump’s issued his call to supporters, as reported by the New York Times:

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Politico added this: “Though a person familiar with the Trump operations said they were not actively organizing protests, Trump’s comments raised alarms about how his followers might be incited to act.”

Bragg is investigating is alleged "hush money" payments to adult film star Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. Trump's former "fixer" Michael Cohen has testified that he followed orders from his boss to pay Daniels $130,000 to not talk to reporters about her relationship with Trump. Cohen claims he was later reimbursed by Trump.

