Alvin Bragg fires back after House GOP issues first subpoena in probe of Trump indictment

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday issued a statement in response to the congressional subpoena of a former Manhattan prosecutor in connection with the investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) issued a subpoena to former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz.

The dust-up follows Tuesday’s arraignment of Trump in Manhattan in which the former president was charged with 34 felony counts in an election interference case that centers around alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Trump plead not guilty and has denied wrongdoing.

Republicans previously signaled their intent to investigate prosecutors in the Trump probe, and they took action Thursday.

IN OTHER NEWS: Former cop to stand trial after slapping Black suspect across the face and uttering the N-word

“The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation,” Bragg’s statement said.

“Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law. These elected officials would better serve their constituents and the country, and fulfill their oath of office, by doing their jobs in Congress and not intruding on the sovereignty of the state of New York by interfering in an ongoing criminal matter in state court.”

The House Judiciary Committee issued a statement that said Jordan “subpoenaed former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to appear before the Committee for a deposition. As a special assistant district attorney, Pomerantz led the investigation into President Donald Trump's finances before resigning in protest after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's initial reluctance to move forward with charges against President Trump. Pomerantz publicly criticized Bragg for failing to aggressively prosecute President Trump and even wrote a memoir describing his eagerness to investigate President Trump and disclosing internal deliberations about the investigation."