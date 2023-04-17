DA Bragg's office requests further information from Trump lawyer after allegations of conflict

Adult film star Stormy Daniels' legal team filed a complaint last week against lawyer Joe Tacopina, who she says she approached months ago to possibly represent her as she became embroiled in allegations of hush money payments from former President Donald Trump. Tacopina now works for Trump, which Daniels' attorney said was a conflict of interest.

The conflict had been addressed by prosecutors during the Trump arraignment two weeks ago, before the official complaint was filed. They asked the judge to “conduct an inquiry at an appropriate time of both Mr. Tacopina and the defendant about potential conflict issues related to his prior dealings with Daniels.”

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has now asked for more information about possible conflicts of interest, Law&Crime editor Adam Klasfeld tweeted Monday with a screen capture.

Tacopina has denied that there is any conflict of interest and said that he wasn't the one in his office that spoke with Daniels, who has moved to change her name legally from the previous Stephanie Clifford.

"In light of the information provided by Mr. Tacopina and the People, we request that the Court ask Mr. Tacopina for the following additional information: 1) provide to the Court in camera any record containing his or his firm's communications with Ms. Clifford, including notes, memoranda, correspondence, and emails, 2) disclose to the Court in camera the defendant or counsel for the defendant, 3) provide the written waiver Mr. Tacopina referred to in Court on April 4th [REDACTED] and 4) disclose any steps he has taken to alleviate issues related to this potential conflict," the letter reads.

