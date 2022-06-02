'Massive police operation' in Texas as officers confront barricaded shooting suspect
Police Tape (AFP)

Authorities in Texas have a barricaded suspect situation after a man walked into the Alvin Police Department lobby at 8:50 a.m. with a gunshot wound, the department announced.

Captain Tim Hubbard said the situation is ongoing and there are no other known victims.

KHOU-TV describes the response as a "massive police operation."

"A nearby shopping center parking lot was taped off as dozens of police cruisers were parked and a mobile command post was set up," the network reported. "A worker who answered the phone at a nearby business told KHOU 11 News that police officers began rushing into the parking lot, but nobody had told them why there was a massive presence of officers or why the parking lot was blocked off."

ABC 13 put it's helicopter in the air to cover the police response.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Watch ABC 13's coverage:


