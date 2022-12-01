Amazon CEO says company will not remove anti-Semitic film promoted by Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving has refused to have a Covid-19 vaccine (AFP/Sarah Stier)

The CEO of Amazon says his company will not take down an anti-Semitic film that gained attention after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it, the Associated Press reports.

Andy Jassy said Wednesday that his decision is due to customers having "many viewpoints."

“As a retailer of content to hundreds of millions of customers with a lot of different viewpoints, we have to allow access to those viewpoints, even if they are objectionable — objectionable and they differ from our particular viewpoints,” Jassy said.

The film, called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” claims to uncover "the true identity of the Children of Israel." The film is based upon a Black Hebrew Israelite book of the same name that was also written by Ronald Dalton Jr. The Black Hebrew Israelites is an African American group that believes they are the true descendants of the ancient Israelites. The group is known for its anti-Semitism and members have been involved in violent incidents over the years, some targeting Jewish people.

Jassy went on to say that making decisions about what content to take down is “more straight forward” in cases when it “actively incites or promotes violence, or teaches people to do things like pedophilia.”

The AP report that "dozens of celebrities, public figures as well as Jewish organizations and the Nets have called on the company to take down the film or add a disclaimer offering an explanation as to why the documentary and related book are problematic. Amazon told the newspaper earlier this month that it would look into adding a disclaimer on the documentary’s main page. But that hasn’t happened."

Read the full report over at the Associated Press.

