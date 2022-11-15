Amazon to lay off thousands of employees: source

By Jeffrey Dastin (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, in what would amount to its biggest such reduction to date. The cuts, earlier reported by the New York Times, would represent about 3% of Amazon's corporate staff. The exact number may vary as businesses within Amazon review their priorities, the source told Reuters. The online retailer plans to eliminate jobs in its devices organization, which makes voice-controlled "Alexa" gadgets and home-security ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
George Conway shreds Trump's latest 'ridiculous' defense
November 15, 2022
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," conservative attorney and longtime Donald Trump skeptic George Conway took down the former president's latest defense of his classified document stash in Mar-a-Lago in a clash with the Justice Department this week.
Trump is now claiming, among other things, that his decision to transport records from highly classified storage facilities at the White House to his resort in Palm Beach, including Iranian weapons secrets, means he implicitly designated these as "personal" documents — a claim that Conway, the husband of a former Trump adviser, derided as absurd.
"In the Mar-a-Lago investigation, what do you make of the Trump legal argument that you just heard about?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"It is not a legal argument, it is a ridiculous argument," said Conway. "The notion that personal records, that he could just define what a personal record is, it is just fallacious. It is contrary to the statute that defines presidential records that were prepared for or given to the president in the course of his duties, and if that is true then their presidential records and he can't say by stealing them, I am making them personal records."
In fact, Conway continued, even if Trump were correct that he had designated the presidential records as personal records, "they would still be potentially subject to subpoena" of the type the DOJ issued and that he ignored.
"There is no reason that the Justice Department couldn't have personal records," said Conway. "In fact, Trump lost a case in New York with a subpoena of personal records of President Trump. So it doesn't make any difference. And that a document could be personal and privileged at the same time is nonsensical. If it was executive privilege, it's because it was given to him in the course of his duties to assist or advise him, and that's not personal under the statute."
George Conway calls Trump's new Mar-a-Lago defense "ridiculous" www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
MSNBC host mocks Kari Lake: 'She can be the VP of catering services at Mar-a-Lago'
November 15, 2022
Tim Miller officially left the Republicans after years of holding his nose to vote for anti-LGBTQ candidates. But in his new life, post-GOP, he is questioning some of those who still stand with Donald Trump.
After Kari Lake's failure was announced on Monday night, Miller noted that it is a terrible time for Trump to announce that he is running for president, particularly when there's still another election next month.
"What a loss for them. A devastating loss for them," Miller said speaking to MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. "I think we should appreciate that the American people rejected their lies, rejected their and anti-democratic efforts. Steve Bannon's podcast was claiming that Republicans were going to win 100 seats and govern for 100 years. Well, they might not win any seats. They lost at least one senate seat maybe two. They lost two net governorships, as a result, mostly of people like Steve Bannon. Yet, no, they are not backing down."
Miller cited Kari Lake's tweet that she was not going to concede her loss and implied that she would fight the results, which she has promised to do for the past several weeks.
The way Lake worded it was that "Arizonans know BS when they see it." It prompted Miller to agree, noting she was "unintentionally" right. "Arizonans saw that she was full of BS when it came to the election, and they voted her out. It is a sign that she is going to, and in the vein of Trump continue to fight this to a certain level. But at some point, you would think that Republicans like Mike Pence, who you showed the intro, and others would just say, enough is enough of this. It has unnecessarily cost them countless seats, really, this cycle in the House and Senate. It cost them the governorship of Arizona, and thank goodness for that."
Ruhle wondered if Lake would be flying to Mar-a-Lago to appear at the event with Trump. Miller recalled that many of the Lake supporters were saying that she was on the VP train and would likely end up in consideration for Trump's running mate.
"She can be the VP of catering services at Mar-a-Lago," quipped Ruhle.
"What a terrible time for them to announce tomorrow," Miller said of Trump's big rally in Florida. "I wouldn't be surprised if he just changes course a little bit, and uses this to announce something else, we will see. But on the heels of his big mentee -- Kari Lake, the person the most enthusiastically parroted his election lies, going down in Arizona. A terrible day for them to announce, and maybe they will try to work something together. But at this point, that is a loser central."
See the discussion below or at this link.
Terrible day for Trump to announce after losing another seat www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
'The McCain Machine strikes back': CNN reporter in Arizona explains Kari Lake's loss
November 14, 2022
MAGA Republican Kari Lake failed to secure a win in her gubernatorial ambitions, which has caused many to speculate on which of her tactics was the final nail in the political coffin.
Lake fans have already pushed her not to support the results and Lake herself posted a tweet calling the race "BS." One of her biggest fans, former President Donald Trump said on his personal social media account, "Wow! They just took the election away from Kari Lake. It’s really bad out there!"
Speaking on a panel for Laure Coats Monday, political analyst Gloria Borger said that Lake made a "bad bet" and that Republicans would likely do a post-mortem examination of her failures.
But it made Coats wonder if the debate between Donald Trump and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was a factor. Trump has long attacked McCain and as a Trump loyalist, Lake followed the lead.
Kyung Lah, senior national correspondent for CNN, from the ground in Arizona that anti-Lake Republicans are the ones who are responding to the Hobbs victory.
She cited long-time Republican John Graham, who supported Hobbs, who said that he simply couldn't stomach her indecency.
"Civility has won here in Arizona and across the country," he also said.
A Republican strategist who didn't want to be named because they were still working on the ground in Arizona, told CNN, "Kari Lake told a legion of John McCain supporters across Arizona that they could go to hell. Tonight, they returned the favor."
It's a reference to a moment when Lake was speaking at C-PAC and told the crowd that her campaign "drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine."
"This was the McCain machine striking back," said Lah.
Former Rep. Carlie Dent (R-PA) agreed with the sentiment, noting that practicing the "politics of exclusion, division and subtraction" doesn't equal success.
"Telling John McCain supporters to go to hell, calling people RINOs, people don't agree with you — well, people are not going to support you," Dent continued. "I don't know how people think they're going to win elections by appealing to the most narrow segments of their base. Having come from a swing state, a swing district, I understood math. I had to win 90 percent of the Republicans, over half the independents, and nearly 30% of the Democrats to win. You don't win by saying these idiotic things that she was saying. It's as if they want to lose. We have our own version of Kari Lake in Pennsylvania — it's called Doug Mastriano."
"He lost, handily," said Coats.
"Right! He just turned off independents," Dent explained. "A lot of Republicans. And certainly Democrats. But these people don't understand that they need -- they want to win converts. They want to excommunicate everybody that doesn't seem to agree with them."
See the full discussion below or at this link.
'The McCain Machine strikes back': CNN reporter in Arizona explains Kari Lake's loss www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}