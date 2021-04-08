Union alleges Amazon ‘pressured USPS to install an illegal ballot dropbox’ for election: report

According to emails obtained by More Perfect Union, Amazon "privately pressured USPS to install an illegal ballot dropbox during the union election" in Bessemer, Alabama.
In a thread posted to Twitter, More Perfect Union says the emails "directly contradict public statements by USPS about the box's origins."
In screenshots shared by MPU, many of the email exchanges have been almost entirely redacted with any mentions of Amazon officials being removed. But a FOIA request by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) found that beginning on Jan 8, one month before the union vote, "Amazon repeatedly calls USPS's 'strategic account manager' to say they want to install their own box" -- a request that that USPS rejects, saying a "private box may not be utilized."
Read the full Twitter thread below:
The emails were obtained through a FOIA request by @RWDSU.
Many of the exchanges have been almost entirely redacted & any mentions of Amazon officials has been removed.
But here are some key findings that we have been able to glean from the FOIA. pic.twitter.com/PlBWzb5XFI
— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 8, 2021
USPS then decides to install one for them.
“Amazon HQ would like to be kept in the loop," a USPS official informs the entire national and local team. pic.twitter.com/2udDhhIPaT
On Feb 3rd, a USPS official sends an email stating that it is dedicating time and effort to physically altering a collection box that would meet Amazon's needs.
USPS says it is hollowing out a box that would allow for bulk mail ballot collection. pic.twitter.com/3OYshk8XfV
As we documented with @GrimKim, Amazon had the ballot dropbox installed in violation of explicit guidance from the federal government.
The box is installed the evening of Feb 9th, late at night, under cover of darkness.pic.twitter.com/6Eypmu886u
The mailbox was critical for Amazon's strategy because it wanted to pressure employees to bring ballots to work that they'd received at home in the mail.
By doing this, they could then pressure and monitor employees to submit “no" votes.https://t.co/IIOtPlf3ZU
