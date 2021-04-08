Union alleges Amazon ‘pressured USPS to install an illegal ballot dropbox’ for election: report
According to emails obtained by More Perfect Union, Amazon "privately pressured USPS to install an illegal ballot dropbox during the union election" in Bessemer, Alabama.

In a thread posted to Twitter, More Perfect Union says the emails "directly contradict public statements by USPS about the box's origins."

In screenshots shared by MPU, many of the email exchanges have been almost entirely redacted with any mentions of Amazon officials being removed. But a FOIA request by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) found that beginning on Jan 8, one month before the union vote, "Amazon repeatedly calls USPS's 'strategic account manager' to say they want to install their own box" -- a request that that USPS rejects, saying a "private box may not be utilized."

