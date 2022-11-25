Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday

BERLIN (Reuters) - Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay. A global call for strike action came from the Make Amazon Pay initiative, which listed industrial action planned in over 30 countries across the globe. Germany's Verdi union said work stoppages were planned at 10 fulfilment centres in that country. It demanded the company recognise collective bargaining agreements for the retail and ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Former Trump surgeon general struggling to get career back on track due to 'Trump Effect'
November 25, 2022
In an interview with the Washington Post, one of Donald Trump's former Surgeons General expressed frustration with the path his career has taken due to his ties to the former president that took place during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the report notes, Dr. Jerome Adams and his wife have pinned his struggles to find a landing spot commensurate with his experience on what they call they call the "Trump Effect" which is not abating now that the former president has launched a third run for the presidency.
According to the report, "It followed them from Washington to their home in the Indianapolis suburbs. They felt it when he was exploring jobs in academia, where he would receive polite rejections from university officials who worried that someone who served in the administration of the the former president would be badly received by their left-leaning student bodies. They felt it when corporations decided he was too tainted to employ."
In an interview, he explained that Trump is “a force that really does take the air out of the room,” before adding, "The Trump hangover is still impacting me in significant ways.”
READ MORE: How Ron DeSantis could bribe Trump into backing him if he won the GOP nomination: analysis
As the Post's Manuel Roig-Franzia wrote, "The former surgeon general’s predicament underscores one of the givens of today’s political environment: Association with Trump becomes a permanent tarnish, a kind of reverse Midas touch. Whether indicted or shunned or marginalized, a cavalcade of former Trump World figures have foundered in the aftermath of one of the more chaotic presidencies in modern American history."
Saying he is not complaining, Adams stated, "People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump."
The Post report adds that Adams did finally land a spot in September 2021, when "Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, a former Indiana governor and Republican stalwart, hired Adams as the first executive director of health equity initiatives at the school."
However, as Roig-Franzia notes, the spectre of association with Trump still haunts the doctor.
"Even as Adams was seeking to define the next chapter of his life, he was engaged in an almost constant battle on social media. His frequent tweets about everything from his personal life to public health issues have invariably drawn attacks from both the right and the left. Rather than ignore his critics, he has often punched back, engaging in Twitter spats that stretch for days," the journalist wrote.
CONTINUE READING Show less
How Ron DeSantis could bribe Trump into backing him if he won the GOP nomination: analysis
November 25, 2022
According to a column by longtime political observer Jonathan Chait, it would be in Donald Trump's best interests to make peace --and work out a deal -- with Gov. Ron DeSantis if the Florida Republican comes from behind and wins the Republican Party 2024 presidential nomination.
With the two GOP heavyweights headed for a showdown now that the midterms are past and the field for 2024 shapes up, there have been concerns among some Republicans that the former president, should he not win the nomination, would run as an independent, thus making it almost impossible for DeSantis to win with a fractured electorate.
As Chait notes, despite the former president's well-established history of narcissism and score-settling, Trump is also pragmatic when it comes to his financial well-being and staying out of jail.
That is where a President DeSantis, buoyed by a full-throated endorsement from Trump, could come into play.
READ MORE: Christian Trump event left evangelical pastor 'absolutely terrified and horrified'
"I have seen commentators treat it as something like a certainty that would doom a Ron DeSantis or any other non-Trump alternative," Chait wrote. "But I think this idea misunderstands both Trump and the incentive structure of the Republican Party... it would be uncharacteristic for Trump to allow his grudges to get in the way of his clear self-interest. Trump does lash out wildly at anybody who disrespects him, but he also turns on a dime and makes friends with his former enemies... What interests would Trump have in common with DeSantis?"
"DeSantis could offer Trump legal protection — either pardons or immunity from additional prosecution," he proposed. "Second, DeSantis already commands a massive fundraising network, and as the Republican nominee, he would hold enormous power over various revenue streams around the party, ranging from its scam PACs to its media outlets. DeSantis would be in a position to make sure Trump is very well compensated in return for an endorsement."
According to Chait, it would be in the best interests of all parties to bury the hatchet after a brutal primary season, writing, "The breach between Trump and his former loyalists is not nearly as deep as it may appear at the moment. They have every incentive to play up their differences now, and they may even believe what they’re saying. But their common interests will eventually win out over whatever antagonism may develop."
You can read more here.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Mike Lindell considering challenge to Ronna McDaniel's leadership of RNC
November 25, 2022
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is considering a challenge to Ronna McDaniel for leadership of the Republican National Committee.
The right-wing conspiracy theorist and Trump-supporting pillow monger criticized McDaniel's leadership after the GOP's lackluster showing in the 2022 midterm elections, and he has consistently said she hadn't done enough to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, reported Newsweek.
"We need someone who knows how to run a business to lead one of the most important organizations in our country," Lindell told the "Frank TV" livestream this week.
Lindell asked viewers whether they would back his bid to oust McDaniel, and he said he would seriously consider it when they overwhelmingly offered support.
RELATED: Christian Trump event left evangelical pastor 'absolutely terrified and horrified'
"One of the things I will tell you, you know, [we] will never ever stop to get rid of these [Dominion] machines and make this the best elections in world history in our country," Lindell said. "We need someone everybody, and I would step into that, if God willing."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}