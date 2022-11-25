Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday

BERLIN (Reuters) - Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay. A global call for strike action came from the Make Amazon Pay initiative, which listed industrial action planned in over 30 countries across the globe. Germany's Verdi union said work stoppages were planned at 10 fulfilment centres in that country. It demanded the company recognise collective bargaining agreements for the retail and ...