Busload of Americans kidnapped in Haiti: report

President Joe Biden is facing an international crisis after a mass kidnapping of Americans in Haiti.
"As many as 17 Christian missionaries from the United States and their family members, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by a gang in Port-au-Prince as they were leaving an orphanage, according to Haitian security officials. Details of the kidnapping remained unclear, but local officials said the missionaries were abducted from a bus headed to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti," The New York Times reported Saturday.
Violence has been soaring in Haiti.
"Haiti has been in a state of political upheaval for years, and kidnappings of the rich and poor alike are alarmingly common. But even in a country accustomed to widespread lawlessness, the abduction of such a large group of Americans shocked officials for its brazenness," The Times reported.