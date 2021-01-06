Americans flock to thank Stacey Abrams for her campaign to turn Georgia blue
Stacey Abrams/MSNBC screen shot

Long before it became clear that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) was going to lose her appointed seat, and Jon Ossoff was narrowing the lead of Sen. David Perdue, there was Stacey Abrams.

Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff served as a contrast to the likes of Loeffler and Perdue, both of whom were accused of insider trading for questionable stock trades this year. But the key to Democratic turnout proved to be a substantial organizational structure in the state from the years-long effort of Abrams and her staff of organizers.

Her person-to-person campaigning created relationships with voters, got them registered, and ensured they made it to the polls. That election turnout in November and again in the January runoff was the true victory in the state. Abrams was one of few Democrats willing to take on the daunting task of registering voters and ensuring they understood the absurd voter suppression laws in Georgia and how to cast their ballots.

So, on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, Americans flocked to send their thanks to Abrams for helping America beyond the presidential election but in the Senate too.

See a small selection of the thank you tweets below: