'Coming after you': Ammon Bundy's release from jail came after sheriff reportedly harassed at his home

Infamous anti-government provocateur Ammon Bundy has been released from jail on a $10,000 bond after he was arrested this Friday at his son's football fundraiser in Emmett, Idaho. Vice News reported the release came after several Bundy supporters turned up at the county sheriff's home.

In the wake of his arrest, Vice reported that his “People’s Rights Network'' immediately snapped into action to secure his release.

“The wrath of God is upon the people if we let you do this. You better stop, or the people are coming after you," network leader Garth Gaylord said in a video.

Gaylord and others then showed up at the home of Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder Saturday night and harassed him, Vice reported. The next morning, Bundy was released.

Bundy's arrest came after he was found in contempt of court for ignoring legal notices related to a multi-million dollar defamation suit against him and one of his associates, Diego Rodriguez. The suit was in relation to protests in March 2022 that Bundy led outside an Idaho hospital regarding a child welfare case involving Rodriguez’ 10-month-old grandson who was taken into state custody after authorities said the baby was suffering from severe malnourishment.

The People’s Rights Network rallied outside the hospital, forcing a lockdown over security threats.

In online posts, Bundy and others claimed that the hospital was part of a shadowy government operation to take children from Christian families and hand them over to LGBTQ couples to be sexually abused. Bundy and Rodriguez were ultimately found liable for $52 million in damages.

Bundy's history of making threats and using his supporters to harass authorities who try to enforce the law against him has made some leery of serving him with court notices.

"Since his release, Bundy appears to remain committed to using the showdown with St Luke’s Hospital and recent arrest to continue rallying supporters to his anti-government cause and casting himself as a freedom fighter," Vice's report stated.

