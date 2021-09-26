3 dead after Amtrak's Chicago to Seattle train derails in Montana: report

The people died when Amtrak's Empire Builder train derailed in Montana.

"Five cars of the Empire Builder train 7/27 left the tracks at around 4 p.m. near Joplin, according to an emailed statement from Amtrak Public Relations Manager Jason Abrams. There were approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard," the Billings Gazette reported Saturday.

Initial reports put the derailment near Havre, an old railroad town which is roughly halfway between Minneapolis and Seattle.

The total number of passengers injured in the derailment is not currently known.

