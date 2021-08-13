Trump supporters rage at 'Amy Commie Barrett' after she refuses to overturn university vaccine mandate

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday declined to overturn a vaccine mandate that had been implemented at the University of Indiana -- and many Trump supporters are feeling betrayed.

Via SCOTUSBlog, Barrett turned down the lawsuit filed by University of Indiana students without explanation and without referring it to the full court.

This enraged several Trump supporters who believed that Barrett would be a hard-right ideologue who would help them overturn vaccine mandates throughout the United States.

