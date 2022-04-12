BUSTED: ‘Stop the Steal’ organizer Amy Kremer hit with another big campaign finance fine

Prominent Donald Trump supporter Amy Kremer was slapped with another fine by the Federal Elections Commission, Forbes reported Tuesday.
"Women Vote Smart PAC and its treasurer Any Kremer now owe the Federal Election Commission at least $49,000 in past-due fines for failing to submit financial reports. The FEC disclosed the latest fine, $11,800 for not filing the 2021 mid-year report, on Friday," Zach Everson reported. "Women Vote Smart violated FEC rules from its launch. Founded in May 2016 as Women Vote Trump, it changed names the following month after the FEC pointed out that using a candidate’s name violated campaign-finance rules."
Kremer, along with her daughter Kylie Kremer, was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. In that case, the subpoena focused on the women's work for a different organization, Women for America First.
In a September subpoena, select committee chairman Benny Thompson (D-MS) wrote, "according to press reports, you, and others working for you and WFAF to organize the January 6th rally, collectively communicated with President Trump, White House officials including chief of staff Mark Meadows, and others about the rally and other events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results."
The FEC has repeatedly sent letters to Kremer that include the identical phrase, "it is important that you file this report immediately."
FEC letters to Women Vote Smart.Screengrab.