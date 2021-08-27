'Stop the Steal' organizer calls on Trump supporters to march on state capitols to honor Ashli Babbitt
Amy Kremer appears on CNN (screen grab)

One of the top organizers of the so-called "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the January 6th insurrection is now calling for 50 marches to honor Ashli Babbitt, who was shot trying to enter the Speaker's Lobby during the insurrection.

"For those that keep saying we need to March on Washington, I agree. But we shouldn't give them a reason 2 distract from all their disasters," Amy Kremer posted to Twitter.

"Pelosi & gang killed Ashli Babbit, don't let them kill anyone else. 'We the People' need to March on state Capitols from coast to coast," she wrote, while misspelling Babbitt's name.

"If we go back to DC, they'll infiltrate us again. Don't take the bait," she urged.


