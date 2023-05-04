By Sinead Cruise, John O'Donnell and Tom Sims LONDON/DUBLIN (Reuters) - European savers are pulling more of their money from banks, looking for a better deal as lenders resist paying up to hold on to deposits some feel they can currently live without. The trend emerged as some of the region's biggest lenders outlined a profitable start to the year in results that also offered a glimpse of a phenomenon dubbed a "bank walk" - a slow but notable outflow of customer cash. Lenders wasted little time in charging more for loans when interest rates rapidly rose from an almost 15-year slumber around ze...
Fed up with shrinking savings, Europeans drain billions from banks
May 4, 2023, 2:05 AM ET