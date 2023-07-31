'Not found': China's ex-foreign minister is gone but wait for explanation goes on

"Similar changes have been engineered in other states after Trump's henchmen set about working the state parties some time back," wrote columnist Heather Digby Parton. "Whether it's pushing for winner-take-all or caucuses over primaries or any number of other strategies, his operation has fully wired the primaries to Trump's advantage.”

Trump’s campaign is taking these steps as a newly released New York Times/Siena College poll indicated the former president lead is widening. Trump leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by a 37-point margin (54 percent to 17 percent), according to the poll.

Ken Cuccinelli, a founder of the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, blasted the Golden State GOP’s decision, the Washington Post reports.

“Smoke-filled backrooms do not reflect the will of or benefit voters in any state. Yet across the country games are afoot to enhance the potential outcome of primary elections for one former president who half of the Republican electorate no longer wants as the party leader,” Cuccinelli said in a statement.

