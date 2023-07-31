By Yew Lun Tian BEIJING (Reuters) - Hours after China's top legislature convened a special meeting last week to remove foreign minister Qin Gang, photos and mentions of the 57-year-old started disappearing from his former ministry's website. While some of this information reappeared days later, Qin does not feature on the website's list of "former ministers" and a search for his name turns up: "Sorry, Qin Gang is not found." In fact, he has not been seen in public for more than a month. The foreign ministry's brief explanation weeks ago that this was due to health reasons, a remark later excis...
'Not found': China's ex-foreign minister is gone but wait for explanation goes on
July 31, 2023, 7:02 PM ET