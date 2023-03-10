By Kirsty Needham SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian nuclear submarines are key to defending the country's 36,000 kilometres of coastline and maintaining an edge against China, whose growing military presence means conflict can erupt without notice, defence officials and government advisers said. The shift from Australia's diesel-electric fleet to nuclear-powered subs brings additional range, stealth and strike capability - crucial capabilities given Canberra's reliance on sea cargo for trade, and undersea cables for telecommunications, they said. "This is the biggest step forward in our military c...
Nuclear submarine plan aims to give Australia strategic edge to deter China
March 09, 2023