Nuclear submarine plan aims to give Australia strategic edge to deter China

"This is a political 'Witch-hunt,'" Trump claimed, using one of his favorite attack words on any investigation into his activities. The case is "trying to take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party, while at the same time also leading all Democrats in the poll," he posted.



He ranted that the "Department of Injustice" had "unprecedentedly placed top DOJ prosecutors into the Manhattan DA's Office to 'get Trump,' " focusing on the "Stormy 'Horseface' Daniels matter."

The New York Times reported earlier that an indictment appeared to be near for the former president. Prosecutors had offered Trump the opportunity to testify next week before the grand jury hearing evidence in a potential case against him. Such an offer would likely not be made unless indictments loomed, the newspaper reported.

The Manhattan probe centers on a $130,000 payment to Daniels to keep her quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump ahead of the presidential vote. The payment was made by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer, who has testified that he did so under ordrers of his boss, and that he was later reimbursed by Trump.

Several legal experts expect any indictment against Trump in the case would likely be a "low-level felony" involving campaign finance laws.

