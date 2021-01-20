What will survive of U.S. Middle East policy under Biden?

By Maayan Lubell and Rami Ayyub TRUMP HEIGHTS, Occupied Golan Heights (Reuters) - Trump Heights, Trump Square, Trump train terminal: Israel isn't shy about honouring Donald Trump, who is widely admired among Israelis for his staunch support of their country. But in the Palestinian territories, no U.S. president was openly reviled as much as Trump, or depicted in such unflattering terms in portraits and effigies across the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. In four years, Trump overturned decades of U.S. policy in the Middle East. Joe Biden will want to undo many of those changes during his...
Joe Biden promises ‘we will defeat’ political extremism and white supremacy in inauguration address
January 20, 2021
President Joe Biden is promising America will "confront and defeat" political extremism, white supremacy, and domestic terrorism, having been sworn in just minutes earlier as the nation's 46th president.
"We must end this uncivil war," President Biden also declared, in words that are being heralded nationwide.
<div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1351941574100471809" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-1" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1351941574100471809&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650041903%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 622px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>Under his predecessor, the disgraced white nationalist President Donald Trump, hate crimes increased by double-digit percentages. Trump groomed, energized, gave hope to and mobilized dangerous, violent, and seditious conspiracy theory cults like QAnon, along with white nationalists, white supremacists, the alt-right, "militia" groups, neo-Nazis, racists, homophobes, misogynists, insurrectionists, seditionists, and domestic terrorists.</p>
WATCH: NBC repeatedly cuts to Mike Pence as Joe Biden mentions 'lies' and 'manufactured' facts
January 20, 2021
NBC News repeatedly showed the face of former Vice President Mike Pence as President Joe Biden blasted a culture of "lies" during his inauguration speech on Wednesday.
"Let's begin to listen to one another again," Biden told the crowd at the event. "Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn't have to be a cause for total war. And we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured."
<p> As Biden spoke about "manufactured" facts, NBC's camera crew cut to Pence. </p><p> "Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson," Biden continued. "There is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit. And each of us had a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and project our nation." </p><p> With Biden's mention of "lies," NBC again switched to the camera showing Pence's face. </p><p> "Defend the truth and defeat the lies," Biden said. </p><p> Watch the video below from NBC. </p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U-nK_yzN-X4" width="560"></iframe>
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday renewed a feud with Donald Trump, saying the outgoing US president "seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future".
The teenager was reversing a barb that Trump -- who frequently disputes the science behind climate change -- had aimed at her in 2019 when he wrote on Twitter that "she seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future".
<p>The tweet was a sarcastic response to a fiery speech given by Thunberg at the United Nations where she told world leaders: "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. How dare you?"</p><p>In response, Thunberg later modified her Twitter biography, referring to herself as "a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future".</p><p>Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 international accord designed to limit greenhouse gases, a move that President-elect Joe Biden -- who takes office later on Wednesday -- has promised to reverse.</p><p>The outgoing leader told last year's Davos forum that the world "must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse".</p><p>Thunberg's campaigning has earned her Amnesty International's top human rights prize and the Swedish Right Livelihood Award, often presented as an alternative Nobel, and she was named the 2019 person of the year by Time magazine.</p><p>The pair previously clashed on social media following Trump's defeat in November's election, when she posted a message telling him to work on his "Anger Management problem", adding: "Chill Donald, chill!"</p><p>Trump had used the same phrase to mock Thunberg a year earlier.</p>
