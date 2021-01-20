What will survive of U.S. Middle East policy under Biden?

By Maayan Lubell and Rami Ayyub TRUMP HEIGHTS, Occupied Golan Heights (Reuters) - Trump Heights, Trump Square, Trump train terminal: Israel isn't shy about honouring Donald Trump, who is widely admired among Israelis for his staunch support of their country. But in the Palestinian territories, no U.S. president was openly reviled as much as Trump, or depicted in such unflattering terms in portraits and effigies across the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. In four years, Trump overturned decades of U.S. policy in the Middle East. Joe Biden will want to undo many of those changes during his...