Analysts warn United Auto Workers strike will drive up car prices if it doesn’t end soon
Supporters cheer as United Auto Workers members go on strike at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on Sept. 15, 2023, in Wayne, Michigan. - Bill Pugliano/Getty Images North America/TNS

A historic auto workers’ strike at three Midwestern factories entered its second day on Saturday with one major question looming over the U.S. economy: Will the work stoppage drive up car costs and fuel simmering inflation across other industries? Some 13,000 workers have walked off plants that build some of the most popular American-made cars. The targeted stoppage — the first time the United Auto Workers have launched a simultaneous strike against each of Detroit’s Big Three auto brands — is seen as likely to last and could expand to more plants. The strike is led by workers bitter that thei...