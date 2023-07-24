Anchor Brewing will consider potential offer from employees wanting to purchase the 127-year-old brewery
Facade of the Anchor Brewing Company headquarters on May 28, 2018, in San Francisco. - David Tran/Dreamstime/TNS

Anchor Brewing is open to considering a potential offer from employees looking to buy and save the storied San Francisco brewery, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday. On July 12, the company announced it would be shutting down operations, sending shockwaves throughout the Bay Area and prompting its beer to start flying off of shelves. The brewery was a pioneer in California’s craft beer scene, founded in 1896 and surviving prohibition in the 1920s and early 1930s. Ownership of the brewery has changed over the years and Anchor was mostly recently purchased in 2017 by Japanese conglomerate Sapporo...