Bob Weir hilariously debunks Rolling Stone report Dead & Company will stop touring

Legendary Grateful Dead musician Bob Weir was surprised to log onto Twitter and Friday and see a "BREAKING" news story from Rolling Stone that the band Dead and Company will stop touring.
The band is made up of Grateful Dead alums Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.
Weir saw the Rolling Stone report and posted, "News to me..."
News to me...
Kreutzmann also chimed in.
"Whew. I thought you knew something that I didn’t!" he said, adding the hashtags for "the music never stops" and "we will survive."
Whew. I thought you knew something that I didn't! #themusicneverstops #wewillsurvive
The band has announced a 2022 summer tour with shows from Los Angeles to New York City.
The band has announced ticket sales for their 2022 summer tour.