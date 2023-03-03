Trump and 'J6 Prison Choir' join forces on new music recording: report

Donald Trump and those serving time for rioting in support of his baseless claims of election fraud are getting into the music business, Forbes reports.



The ex-president has collaborated with Jan. 6 inmates on a song called “Justice for All” that will drop at midnight Thursday on several streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, the report said.

The song features a mashup of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with around 20 inmates housed at the Washington, D.C. jail singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the report said.

The pro-Trump inmates are members of the “J6 Prison Choir” who sing the anthem at the jail nightly, according to the report.

Trump recorded the Pledge of Allegiance for the song a few weeks ago at Mar-a-Lago, the report said.

Proceeds from the song will benefit family of those serving time for their roles in the attack on the Capitol, the report said. Five people were killed in the insurrection.

A video for the song depicting patriotic elements of the Trump presidency is scheduled to debut Friday morning on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, the report said.

Kash Patel, who served as a Pentagon official during the Trump administration along with conservative commentator Ed Henry are leading the project, according to the report.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: The most important evidence at Murdaugh trial that put him away