Anderson Cooper struggles to stop laughing as Ukrainian kids he's interviewing make faces at the camera

CNN host Anderson Cooper got more than he bargained for on Wednesday when he interviewed Olena Gnes, a young mother of three who lives in Kyiv.

Cooper started off his interview with Gnes by asking how she was holding up four weeks into Russia's invasion of her country.

"Well hello Anderson, we're happy to see you," she said. "We're still alive. We're fine, but today is one of the most difficult days for me personally. We are... in a curfew so we stayed all the time in the basement and most of the time Isiah was reading and following the news and the news is pretty bad especially what happened in Mariupol."

Gnes's somber mood did not seem to affect her children, however, as they pretended to be growling animals while looking into the camera.

"Oh, they're scary, they're scary tigers!" Cooper said while smiling.

