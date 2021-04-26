Andra Day called out the Academy at the Oscars -- and got censored
Screengrab.

Singer, songwriter and actress Andra Day added some spice to the Academy Awards on Sunday.

During an interlude, musician Questlove announced that there would be a game played where a song from a movie would be played. The goal of the game was to correctly answer whether the song was an Oscar nominee, winner, or none of the above.

Questlove announced Day would be the first contestant.

The song was "Purple Rain" by Prince.

Day described it as "a brilliant song."

"It probably wasn't even ---" she said before the censors cut the audio feed.

