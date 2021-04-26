Andrew Brown family attorney describes gruesome 'execution' after viewing body camera footage

An attorney on Monday described body camera footage of the killing of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who is representing the Brown family, explained that Pasquotank County attorneys had limited the video the family was able to see to 20 seconds.

"This was an execution," Cherry-Lassiter said. "Andrew Brown was in his driveway, the sheriff truck blocked him in his driveway so he could not exit his driveway. Andrew had his hands on his steering wheel. He was not reaching for anything. He wasn't touching anything."

"They run up to his vehicle shooting," she explained. "He still sat there in his vehicle with his hands on the steering wheel while being shot at."

Cherry-Lassiter explained that Brown was "trying to evade being shot" when he backed away from the officers.

"Stop it, motherfucker!" she recalled one of the officer's yelling.

The attorney said that she lost count of the number of rounds officers fired with handguns and assault weapons during the 20 second clip.

It was not immediately clear when the body camera footage would be released to the public.

Watch the video clip below from CNN.