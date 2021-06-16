Republican refuses to even shake the hand of DC cop who defended him on Jan. 6

Things didn't go well when Washington D.C. Metro cop Michael Fanone finally caught up to Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) on Wednesday.

According to Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Fanone extended his hand to the Republican and Clyde refused to shake it.

Swalwell said that Fanone introduced himself as "someone who fought to defend the Capitol," but Clyde wanted nothing to do with him, despite purporting to "back the blue."

"Just called Officer Fanone and confirmed this story," tweeted Kinzinger. "This is really incredible. Also relayed an interaction he had with another members' Chief of Staff that was really incredibly bad and disrespectful."



