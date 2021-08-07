Watch HBO's Bill Maher break down the 'Andrew Cuomo death watch'

Sporting a pair of glasses, the host of "Real Time" on HBO took a look at the scandals surrounding embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Bill Maher delivered a QAnon zinger after noting that former President Barack Obama had scaled back plans for his birthday celebration.

"This is turning into quite the disaster, because, come on, a party for 500 of the top Democrats gets canceled at the last minute. Do you know how much leftover baby there is?" he asked.

"Don't the Democrats have bigger problems? This is day four of the Andrew Cuomo death watch," Maher said. "Have you been following that story? The governor of New York, the report came back as sleaze."

"Democrats are dropping him like he's made of gluten," he said.

Maher noted Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer had all called on Cuomo to resign.

"Anthony Weiner called for a double date," he joked.

