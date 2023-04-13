GOP congressman introduces bill that would punish Bragg for investigating Trump

Calling the decision of District Attorney Alvin Bragg to indict former president Trump a prosecutorial overreach, one Trump-loving congressman has decided to try to actually punish Bragg for taking that unprecedented step.

Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ) wants to "hold the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office accountable" for bringing charges against Trump in connection with alleged hush-money payments made prior to his election, according to an announcement by the politician.

In March, Biggs was fact-checked by the Washington Journal's host of a call-in session for C-SPAN after Biggs claimed that none of the January 6 insurrectionists were prosecuted for sedition.

Today, Biggs introduced two pieces of legislation, The Accountability for Lawless Violence In Our Neighborhoods Act, which would stop federal funds from being awarded to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and require the office to repay certain backdated federal funds, and the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act, which would prohibit state or local law enforcement agencies from using money or property seized through asset forfeiture to investigate or prosecute the president, vice president, or a candidate for the office of president in a criminal case.

IN OTHER NEWS: Tennessee florist refuses service to Republican National Committee

“District Attorney Alvin Bragg ran on a campaign pledge to indict President Trump. Bragg took the unprecedented action of converting alleged minor business misdemeanors to 34 individual felonies in an attempt to put President Trump behind bars and humiliate him and his supporters,” Biggs said in the press release. “This weaponized prosecutor's office has spent thousands of federal taxpayer dollars to subsidize this political indictment and is demanding millions more in federal grants."

Biggs went on to call the "waste of federal resources for political purposes" by Bragg "disturbing."

The announcement came the same day as Trump himself posted on Truth Social, "There is no more dire threat to the American way of life than the corruption and weaponization of our Justice System…"