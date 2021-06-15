GOP lawmaker humiliated telling FBI director it was 'totally debunked' Trump supporters made violent attacks

On Tuesday, during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) suggested that it's been "totally debunked" that Trump supporters committed any acts of violence at that event.

Biggs, who chairs the far-right House Freedom Caucus, noted as proof the fact that no guns were recovered from the Capitol rioters — ignoring the fact that the rioters attacked Capitol Police with other objects including flagpoles, and that 140 officers were injured in the clash.

According to Ali Alexander, who helped plan the "Stop the Steal" rally that fed Trump supporters into the Capitol riot, Biggs and a few other GOP lawmakers helped plan the event.

Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) mocked Biggs by quoting Mark Twain, "get your facts first, then you can distort them as you wish."

