'You realize it was seized, right?': Republican mocked for wondering 'where's the outrage' over drugs seized at the border 'under Biden'
GOP congressman Andy Biggs. (Screenshot)

Responding to recent reports detailing what federal agents say is a 4,000 percent increase in fentanyl seizures over the last three years at the southern border, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) wondered why the media isn't outraged.

"Under Joe Biden, enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was seized at the southern border last month," Biggs tweeted. "Where's the outrage in the media?"

But in the comment thread beneath his tweet, Biggs' critics pointed out that the drugs were seized, making outrage unnecessary.










