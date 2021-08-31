Andy Card says 'never forget' 9/11 and then can't remember how many people died

Andy Card, the former White House Chief of Staff under President George W. Bush, insisted on Tuesday that Americans should "never forget" the people who died on 9/11 even though he couldn't remember the number of deaths.

Card appeared on Fox News where he was asked about his feelings about the end of the war in Afghanistan, which was started during the Bush administration.

"This period of time has been an emotional rollercoaster for me," Card explained. "I always remember that we promised to never forget what happened on September 11th, 2001, and those 2,000 -- 3,000 victims that day."

"We will never forget," he added. "And we will never forget those who died."

During the September 11, 2001 attacks, 2,977 people were killed, making it the deadliest terrorist attack in history.

