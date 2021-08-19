Angry parents pull their kids out of 'chaotic' Georgia schools that refuse to enact pandemic safety measures

Parents in Georgia are pulling their children out of public schools that are refusing to enact public health guidelines to protect school children, the majority of whom are too young to get vaccinated.

"It's the third week of school in Cobb County, Georgia, and many parents are livid with the district's lax Covid-19 protocols and dangerous misinformation being disseminated by a school board member via his official email account," CNN reported Thursday. "Some parents, including those with children suffering from asthma and one whose 13-year-old has a flagging immune system after fending off a rare leukemia as a younger child, are taking their kids out of school, they told CNN."

Also on Thursday, GOP Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order that bars local governments in Georgia from enacting vaccine mandates and mask rules.

Jessica Zeigler took her three children out of Cobb County schools.

"Every day, there's a chaotic event -- entire grades sent home," Zeigler told CNN. "Every day seems like a series of terrible decisions that we have to make."



Sara Cavorley took five of her kids out of Georgia schools.

"I shouldn't have to choose between my children's life and school. That's a no-brainer. I choose my kids," Cavorley told CNN.

Parent Amber OBot is considering having her 5-year-old start kindergarten a year late.

"I feel like they're catering to a minority because they're louder and they're meaner and they're not rational," she explained.