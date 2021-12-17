South Carolina GOP official charged with assaulting city councilman who accepted Biden won the election

On Friday, the Post and Courier reported that a prominent Republican official in Lexington County, South Carolina has been charged with assault for an altercation with a West Columbia city councilman at a Christmas party.

"Angus Godwin, 51, a member of Lexington County GOP’s executive committee, was charged with third-degree assault and battery for striking West Columbia Councilman Mike Green, according to an incident report from the Lexington Police Department," reported Casey Darnell. "Green told Post and Courier Columbia he was slapped in the face during the county GOP’s Christmas Party on Dec. 6 at the O’Hara’s Public House restaurant in the town of Lexington. Godwin and Green were on opposite sides of a West Columbia election this fall."

According to the report, Godwin turned himself in to authorities after the incident.

"Godwin’s alleged assault on Green was the culmination of a months-long feud within the party over what other members see as Green’s insufficient support of former President Donald Trump, Green said," the report continued. "The Lexington County GOP passed a resolution in October calling on the state Legislature to conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Lexington County, where Trump won by a wide margin. Green voted for Trump but accepts President Joe Biden as the country’s legitimately elected leader, a position that has angered the more hardline Trump supporters in the party, he said."

WATCH: Bob Woodward claims to have evidence of a Trump conspiracy in CNN interview

“It’s crazy. These people are just not rational,” Green told the paper, adding, "In 20 years of doing politics, I have never been treated like that. Never."

Trump's "Big Lie" that the election was stolen has divided Republicans all around the country, with many officials defending the integrity of the election being targeted for abuse. In Arizona, one state senator who criticized his party's controversial secretive "audit" of Maricopa County was driven into retirement by death threats. Meanwhile, a number of Republicans running for top election posts around the country are vowing to put Trump's conspiracy theories into policy practice.