Ann Coulter: Trump's rambling makes Biden 'look razor sharp'
Former US president Donald Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) several times during his presidency, often delivering some of his longest speeches

Right-wing polemicist Ann Coulter is once again trashing former President Donald Trump, the man she endorsed in the 2016 presidential race and who inspired her to write an entire book called "In Trump We Trust."

As Newsweek reports, Coulter recently took a hatchet to Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, particularly his rambling account of how he supposedly took down the ISIS caliphate faster than any of his military advisers believed was possible.

"With the ISIS caliphate, a certain general said, it can only be done in three years, it probably cannot be done at all, sir," Trump said during his speech. "And I did it in three weeks. I went over to Iraq. Met a great general. 'Sir, I can do it in three weeks.' You heard that story."

Coulter found herself utterly baffled by the former president's pronouncements.

"What on Earth?" she exclaimed. "The man makes Biden look razor sharp."

Coulter soured on Trump over the course of his first term after he repeatedly failed to secure funding for his border wall across the U.S.-Mexico border, despite the fact that it was his top campaign pledge throughout the 2016 election.

She has since shifted her allegiances to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

