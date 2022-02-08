'Women are not lesser beings': Dem chair thanks Biden's 'high standard' after scientist resigns for bullying
YouTube/screen grab

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), chair of the House Subcommittee on Health of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, praised President Joe Biden on Tuesday after the administration's top science adviser resigned for bullying women.

In a statement on Monday, Eric Lander said that he was stepping down because he "caused hurt to past and present colleagues by the way in which I have spoken to them."

On Tuesday, Eshoo noted that Lander had been scheduled to appear at Tuesday's hearing before his abrupt resignation.

"On the first day of President Biden's presidency, he announced a very high standard in terms of conduct in his administration," she pointed out. "Dr. Eric Lander mistreated subordinates. It's a long record and I believe because he didn't live up to that standard that the president set that his resigning was the right thing to do. And so he is obviously not here this morning."

Eshoo observed that Lander was "one of our nation's most brilliant scientists."

"He has stepped down," she continued. "Again, I think that was the right thing to do. Women are not lesser beings."

Watch the video below.

SmartNews Video