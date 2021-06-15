Matt Gaetz-backed Florida GOP candidate accuses Republican rivals of plotting to murder her

A Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives in Florida has formally accused her political rivals within the party of plotting her assassination.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna filed a restraining order last week against fellow Republican William Braddock, who is also planning to run for Congress in her district.

"I received information yesterday (at midnight) regarding a plan (with a timeline) to murder me made by William Braddock in an effort to prevent me from winning the election for FL-13," wrote Luna in a petition for injunction, which also claims that Braddock is conspiring with "political opponents" Matt Tito and Amanda Makki to "take her out."

Braddock, however, strongly denied being involved in any plot to murder Luna, who last year lost to incumbent Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) by six points.

"This woman is off her rocker and she does not need to be representing anyone," he said.

Braddock also said he wouldn't even bother to prepare for an upcoming court hearing on his purported plot to kill Luna.

"I don't really have any plans to prepare because I didn't do anything wrong," he explained. "It is a false police report and she's probably going to jail for filing a false police report."

Luna won the 2020 GOP nomination for the congressional seat thanks in part to an endorsement from scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is currently being investigated by the FBI for potentially taking part in a child sex trafficking scandal.