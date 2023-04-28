California neo-Nazi projected antisemitic message on Anne Frank's house: report
A picture released in 1959 shows a portrait of Anne Frank who is said to have died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp at least a month earlier than her official date of death (AFP Photo/)

A known California neo-Nazi was arrested by Polish authorities this week after he allegedly projected an antisemitic message on the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the Times of San Diego reported.

Robert Wilson, was arrested on Tuesday and accused of the incident that took place in February. The laser projection reportedly claimed that Anne Frank's famous diary was a hoax.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Wilson has been living in Poland since fleeing the U.S. to avoid hate crime charges brought against him in San Diego, California.

On Tuesday morning, Wilson posted video of several Polish police officers approaching his home. “I don’t do anything illegal. My lawyer told me not to open," he says to one of the officers in the video.

