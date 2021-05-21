GOP lawmaker dismissed as a 'sad puppet who was at the insurrection'

One Republican lawmakers hopes of being seen as a rising star were brutally dashed on Thursday.

Daniel Honchariw, the director of legislative affairs for the right-wing think tank Nevada Policy Research Institute (NPRI), described GOP Assemblywoman Annie Black as a "rock star."

Veteran Nevada political journalist Jon Ralston questioned the decision to praise Black.

"Why NPRI would nearly deify the most inconsequential lawmaker in NV history is stupefying. Disregarded by both parties!" he said.

"She had zero influence on the policy. It's fine if you want to be prez of her fan club, but that is not why any of this happened. She is a sad puppet who was at the insurrection to protest a legit election. If that's who you want to tether your think tank to, it's a free country," Ralston wrote.

After traveling to DC for the "Stop the Steal" event to overturn the election, Black was asked about trying to blame the Capitol insurrection on Antifa, short for antifascist, activists.

"I never, I don't think said absolutely they were Antifa, but I thought maybe, and other people thought maybe, that they didn't belong there, that they didn't look like trump supporters," she said. "That they looked suspicious to me."



