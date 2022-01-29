Another 36 Olympic coronavirus infections at Beijing Games
Helpers in full protective gear walk at Beijing airport to welcome athletes, delegations and journalists arriving on special charter planes for the 2022 Winter Olympics. To protect themselves from Corona, all participants had to undergo an intensive testing program in advance to avoid a long quarantine. Michael Kappeler/dpa
Beijing organizers reported another 36 coronavirus infections among Olympic Winter Games participants on Saturday, the vast majority from positive tests on arrival in China.

The organizing committee said there were 1,418 Olympic-related arrivals on Friday with 29 turning out to be positive for the coronavirus. This number includes 19 athletes or team members.

Seven further infections were discovered through the routine testing of those in the 'closed loop' system which keeps those involved with the Games apart from the Chinese population.

Arrivals must also provide two negative PCR tests as part of China's zero-Covid policy.

Anyone who tests positive must isolate at a dedicated location. A return is possible after two negative PCR tests, or after 10 days with one negative test. Those individuals are then listed as close contacts and tested twice a day for a period of seven days.

