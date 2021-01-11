Trump also called Georgia Sec. of State investigators to demand 'evidence' be found to prove fraud: report

Not only did President Donald Trump call Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to demand that he "find" votes, he also called one of Raffensperger's investigators demanding that he "find" evidence of voter fraud.

"60 Minutes" reported Sunday that last month "Trump called a GA Secretary of State investigator and told them they would be a hero if they found evidence of vote fraud. No evidence was found that would change the outcome of the state's election."

In an interview, Raffensperger said that he didn't know the conversation was being recorded when he was on the call.

"A person briefed on the call said Mr. Trump told the investigator they would be a national hero if they found evidence of fraud," said "60 Minutes" in the report. "But no evidence was found that would change the outcome of the election. Still, on the call with the Georgia secretary of state, Mr. Trump badgered Raffensperger with fantasies of criminality."

See the video below: