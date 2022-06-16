Secretive Nazi propaganda publishers with ties to Charlottesville right-wing marchers outed in Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, The Morning Call reported on how a secretive publishing house headquartered in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania has been publishing pro-Nazi and pro-fascist material.

"Since 2020, Montgomery County has been home to an internet-based publishing house that has an unremarkable name — Antelope Hill — and three owners who have gone to great lengths to keep their identities secret," reported Daniel Patrick Sheehan. "A sampling of titles from Antelope Hill’s catalog suggests why: 'In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler'; 'Burning Souls,' described as a 'poetic memoir' by Leon Degrelle, a Belgian who enlisted in the German army during World War II, became an officer in the Waffen SS and — sentenced to death in absentia — lived out his days in the fascist Spain of Francisco Franco; 'A Handbook for Right-wing Youth' by Julius Evola, an antisemite and Nazi sympathizer considered a hero among the 'alt-right,' a group that embraces racism, white nationalism, antisemitism and populism."

"Antelope Hill’s owners — Macungie native Vincent Cucchiara, 24, his wife, Sarah Cucchiara, 25, and their partner, Dimitri Anatolievich Loutsik — operated anonymously until this week, when the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit civil rights foundation that tracks hate groups, published a lengthy story about the business and its principals on its Hatewatch blog," said the report. "The four reporters identified the owners through document searches and by navigating a labyrinth of websites and podcasts where the Cucchiaras, who appear to be more active in the business than Loutsik, have periodically done interviews under pseudonyms."

SPLC also found that Antelope Hill has ties to the National Justice Party, a group founded by former participants in the violent 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

According to the report, once the owners of the business realized the SPLC was onto them, they retreated from public view even further and blocked a Morning Call reporter who tried to contact them on their Facebook page.

"[SPLC investigator Michael Edison] Hayden said the white supremacist movement is smaller now than it used to be in terms of organized hate groups, but at the same time, the level of conflict it promotes has increased," noted the report. "One explanation is that white supremacists in the social media age no longer need in-person groups surreptitiously distributing hate literature to spread their message."

