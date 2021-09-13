Anthony Blinken appears utterly baffled after GOP lawmaker starts asking him questions about Hunter Biden

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appeared completely baffled on Monday after Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) started peppering him with questions about the FBI supposedly probing Hunter Biden.

During a hearing that was supposed to be about the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, Perry surprised Blinken by asking him if he'd recently been deposed by the FBI.

"How long was your recent interview with the FBI, was it a deposition?" Perry asked.

"I'm sorry, I don't know what you're referring to," Blinken replied.

"Are you saying that you haven't had a recent interview with the FBI since becoming secretary of state?" Perry asked.

"I'm... uh... I'm not sure what you're referring to," Blinken said after a pause.

"Did the State Department turn over documents to the FBI related to Hunter Biden, Burisma, and/or the Blue State Strategies Corporation?" Perry asked.

"Uh, you'll have to, uh," Blinken began.

"And you have no knowledge of this?" interrupted Perry.

"It would not be appropriate for me to comment on any legal proceedings that the department..." Blinken said.

"I'm not asking you to comment on the legal proceedings!" Perry interrupted again. "I'm just asking if you've been interviewed by the FBI since becoming secretary of state!"

Watch the video below.













