'We laid out his entire playbook': Anthony Blinken smacks down Fox News question about 'underestimating' Putin

In a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken fielded questions about the Russian invasion — and batted away an insinuation from Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall that the administration has "underestimated" Vladimir Putin.

"We're making it clear if Russia continues to escalate, so will we," said Blinken. "And of course, it is not only the sanctions and other measures of that nature being taken. It is the reinforcement, and continuing to provide and increase the support we're providing for Ukraine in every dimension. Security, diplomatic, political, economic, humanitarian. All of that is in the mix. Ultimately, President Putin makes whatever decisions he makes. We can do everything in our power to try to shake those decisions. As I said all along, whatever his decisions, we're prepared for that today."

"Have you underestimated him?" asked Hall.

"Oh, I think to the contrary," said Blinken. "We've not underestimated him. We've laid out for the world his entire playbook. A playbook that he is now following and is making very clear that for example, what the president has laid out, what I laid out at the United Nations a week ago, is exactly what is happening. So we've had a very clear-eyed view of President Putin all along."

Watch below: