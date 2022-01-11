Dr. Fauci destroys Rand Paul in Covid-19 shouting match: 'In usual fashion, you are distorting everything'
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease scientist, clashed with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday.

During a Senate Health Committee hearing on Covid-19 variants, Paul accused Fauci of using his government salary to smear scientists who do not agree with him. Paul pointed to reports that claim Fauci had "schemed to quash dissenting views from top scientists."

"In usual fashion, Senator, you are distorting everything about me," Fauci told Paul. "There you go again. You just do the same thing every hearing."

"You are incorrect, Senator," he continued. "You are incorrect in almost everything."

But Paul repeatedly claimed that Fauci had engaged in a conspiracy to silence other scientists.

"You keep distorting the truth," Fauci replied. "This is stunning how you do that."

