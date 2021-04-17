Hawaii police chief gets slap on the wrist suspension over racist remarks about Asians: report

On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that a Todd Raybuck, a police chief for the island of Kauai, Hawaii, has been suspended after repeatedly making fun of Asian people — but the suspension is for less than a week.

"The AP reports that Raybuck was accused of parodying an Asian person's speech and mannerisms, describing an employee's hairstyle as a Kung Fu look, and squinting and bowing his head while discussing why he didn't promote someone of Japanese heritage," reported executive editor Tracy Connor.

He has been suspended without pay for just five days — in part, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, because the Human Resources Department failed to find any evidence that Connor's denial of the promotion was actually based on racial animus or violated any civil service rules.

"I accept responsibility for my comments," said Raybuck, adding that he will use "this experience to expand my cultural awareness and increase my knowledge and understanding of different cultures."