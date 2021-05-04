Asian man brutally attacked while walking with his 1-year-old child in San Francisco

A man who only wants to be identified as "Bruce" is telling his story of being attacked outside a grocery store while walking with his 1-year-old child in San Francisco.

"My sense of security has been shattered," Bruce, who is Asian, told ABC 7.

Bruce was waiting to cross the street when he was knocked to the ground and hit with a flurry of punches.

"I was right on the ground and in that exact second I was trying to shield my head and prevent any worse injuries," he said. "I couldn't protect my child. I was on the floor and he was in a stroller that was slowly rolling away, so it's definitely very scary as a parent."

He said the possibility the attack was racially motivated crossed his mind, considering the recent spate of anti-Asian attacks in the city.

According to ABC 7, Bruce's attacker, identified as Sidney Hammond, was arrested at the same location a month earlier for assault and robbery.

Bruce said he wishes that his attacker "can be somewhere where he can't harm anyone else or if he needs help he can get the help he needs."