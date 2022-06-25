Police arrest anti-choice protesters at Florida abortion clinic: report
A man in handcuffs (Shutterstock)

As thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest the U.S. Supreme Court, two Floridians got in trouble at a health clinic that offers abortion.

"A few hours after the Supreme Court announced its monumental ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, a small group of anti-abortion activists stood in front of the only Polk County clinic that offers the procedure. Soon after that, two of them were in the back of Lakeland Police Department vehicles," The Ledger newspaper in Lakeland reported Friday.

The two have been released from custody.

"Police arrested Quentin Eugene Deckard of Seffner and Angela Delauney of Mulberry outside the Lakeland Women’s Health Center at 4444 S. Florida Ave. Delauney often protests outside the Lakeland clinic with her husband, Greg Delauney. The couple’s three young children cried as an LPD vehicle drove away with their mother in the back seat," the newspaper reported.

Deckard reportedly shouted through a bullhorn at a Black woman approaching the clinic.

He reportedly shouted, "Black lives don't matter" and "Black people are like cockroaches that should be exterminated."

He was arrested on charges of breach of the peace and violating Lakeland's noise ordinance.

"Two Polk County legislators, Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, and Rep. Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, have sponsored multiple bills seeking to restrict abortions or add requirements for clinics. Stargel, who is running for the U.S. House, sponsored a version of the 15-week limit that passed this year and was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis," the newspaper noted in a separate story.

SmartNews