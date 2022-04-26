Florida man who vandalized LGBTQ mural ordered to write essay on Pulse Nightclub massacre

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that a judge has ordered the man who vandalized a LGBTQ pride mural in South Florida to write an essay on the 2016 Pulse Nightclub Massacre ahead of his sentence.

"Judge Scott Suskauer of the 15th Judicial Circuit of Florida last week ordered Alexander Jerich, 20, to write an essay about the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub, where a gunman killed 49 people in Orlando in 2016," reported Johnny Diaz. "The essay is due by Mr. Jerich’s final sentencing date, which is set for early June and coincides with Pride month. Mr. Jerich’s lawyer, Robert Pasch, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. In a sentencing recommendation, he wrote that his client 'acknowledges and regrets the pain and anger felt by members and allies of the L.G.B.T.Q. community and citizens of Delray Beach,' the city where the mural is located."

Jerich had been caught on camera skidding over the mural in his truck, leaving skid marks.

"During a hearing last week, Mr. Jerich cried and apologized to the court, according to The Palm Beach Post, which reported on the case on Thursday. Prosecutors have recommended Mr. Jerich, of Lake Worth Beach, Fla., be sentenced to 30 days in jail, with five years’ probation. Mr. Pasch asked the judge for three years of probation and community service. Mr. Jerich turned himself in to the police last June and pleaded guilty on March 1 to criminal mischief of over $1,000 and reckless driving causing damage to property."

Ironically, Jerich could theoretically have been prosecuted under a draconian new "anti-riot" law enacted by Gov. Ron DeSantis to crack down on Black Lives Matter demonstrators — which would have made him the first person charged under this statute. He had been at a pro-Trump rally immediately prior, and the mural qualified as a memorial under the law.

