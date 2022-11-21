Man hurls brick at NY gay bar that has been attacked four times in one week

Security video shows a man throwing a brick at the window of a gay bar in Manhattan, making it the fourth time the bar was attacked in a week, the New York Post reports.

Patrons were inside the bar when the attack happened. The video shows the man approaching the bar VERS in Hell’s Kitchen around 10 p.m. and hurling the brick. No one was harmed thanks to the bar's shatter-proof windows.

“It feels like yet another manifestation of hate against our community,” said the bar's owner, David DeParolesa.

It's not known if the man was involved in the other attacks on the bar.

The attack took place the same night that five people were killed and 18 were injured when a gunman opened fire at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado.

